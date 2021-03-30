To Larry, Children and Grandchildren,

Words cannot express how sorry I am to learn of Diane's passing. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. She was such a sweet caring and compassionate person that I have known since our high school years. I will very much miss Diana but I Know she is in the Arms of Jesus. May God Bless Your Family.



Gary and Sandra (Palazzola) Salger

Sandra Salger Friend June 13, 2021