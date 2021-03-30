To Larry, Children and Grandchildren, Words cannot express how sorry I am to learn of Diane's passing. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. She was such a sweet caring and compassionate person that I have known since our high school years. I will very much miss Diana but I Know she is in the Arms of Jesus. May God Bless Your Family.
Gary and Sandra (Palazzola) Salger
Sandra Salger
Friend
June 13, 2021
To the Sanders, You all have my deepest sympathy. Diana and I were lifelong friends. I spent many hours and days at her house as a teenager. We were best friends and I am totally devastated to hear of her death. I loved her like a sister. She will always be in my heart. Rita.
Rita Washam
Friend
June 8, 2021
Larry & family I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Diana. You are in my thoughts & prayers.
Laura Westerhold ( former Sears)
Friend
April 12, 2021
Dear Larry and Family, May our precious Savior Jesus comfort you with His own peace and strength as you mourn the loss of your dear Diana. Lean on Him at this difficult time. Love in Christ, Ruth (Haendschke) Eggers
Ruth Eggers
Classmate
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. She was a lovely and caring cousin. Our deepest condolences and prayers for you and your family.
james hazer
Family
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. She was such a special, one of a kind person. My thoughts are with Larry, Christy and all the family.
Steve Lamp
Friend
March 31, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, Diana was always so sweet to me, she was sweet, funny & so nice. She will be greatly missed. Thoughts & prayers for Larry & family, my heart goes out to all
Judy Hayden
Friend
March 31, 2021
Thinking of the Sanders family, so sorry to hear the news.
Dick and Betty Crane
March 30, 2021
You will be missed
candy ganz
Friend
March 30, 2021
Sorry for your and your families loss. Diana was a wonderful woman.