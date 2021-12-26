Menu
Diane E. Dunn
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Dunn, Diane E.

(nee Klein) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Peter W. Dunn for 47 years; loving mother of Brian (Erica) Dunn and the late Michael Dunn; cherished grandmother of Myka Dunn; dear sister of Judy (Ron) Marth; dear aunt of Alex, Lisa, Daniel, Steven, Jason, Emily, Greg and Rachel; our dear sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church, on Kerth Rd., on Wednesday, December 29, 10:30 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to PKD Foundation or Missouri Botanical Gardens appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church
Kerth Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
We will hold Diane in our hearts remembering her with love always.
Tom and Michelle Fulcher
Family
December 28, 2021
