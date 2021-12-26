Dunn, Diane E.

(nee Klein) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Peter W. Dunn for 47 years; loving mother of Brian (Erica) Dunn and the late Michael Dunn; cherished grandmother of Myka Dunn; dear sister of Judy (Ron) Marth; dear aunt of Alex, Lisa, Daniel, Steven, Jason, Emily, Greg and Rachel; our dear sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church, on Kerth Rd., on Wednesday, December 29, 10:30 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to PKD Foundation or Missouri Botanical Gardens appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.