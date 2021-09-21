Menu
Diane Delores Heigel

Heigel, Diane Delores

Diane Heigel transitioned from this life on September 15, 2021, at her home in Kirkwood, surrounded by her family and her best friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Bernard Kilcullen, and brothers, Robert Kilcullen, and Bernard Kilcullen.

She is survived by: Three children; Brian (Susan) Heigel of Wildwood, MO; David (Kimberly) Heigel of Quebec, CA; and Stephanie Heigel (David) Tibbitts of Cayucos, CA and Jackson Hole, WY. Five grandchildren; Conrad (Dawn) Heigel , Ashley Heigel, Adam Heigel, Emily (Thomas) Swoboda, Hannah Poindexter (Aurthur) Ellis. Four great-grandchildren; Morgan, Taylor, and Liam Heigel, and Gabriella Diane Sanchez Heigel. A fifth great-grandchild will be born in January to Hannah and Aurthur Ellis. Brother, Thomas (Janet) Kilcullen. Sister-in-Law, Kathryn Kilcullen. Brother-in-Law, Wayne Heigel. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Diane graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and attended Washington University and Fontbonne College. She continued her education by attending classes at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Washington University.

Diane, known as DeDe to her family and friends, personified a life well-lived. She kept an open mind and a tolerant, youthful outlook. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until the end, which she faced with courage and dignity. She was devoted to her family more than anything else. She was a world traveler and took her young children on a coastal cruise from Vancouver to Juno. She took each of her grandchildren on trips of a lifetime to Disney World, Africa, Costa Rica, and Ireland. She followed her great-grandchildren's interests, which range from softball and soccer to music and robotics.

Diane was a talented floral designer and a master gardener. She served as president of Teleflora for the St Louis region. She was part owner of Tom Carr Florist, a family business purchased by her aunt, Genevieve Kilcullen, in 1927. Diane initiated a tradition of hiring refugees for training through the International Institute of St. Louis.

Diane had a great sense of style, a love of beauty, and an appreciation of the arts. She was co-owner of D.K. Lord, an up-scale gift shop and gallery for local artists.

Diane gave freely of her time. She volunteered at The Kirkwood Train Station, The St Louis Art Museum, St. Anthony's Food Pantry, and Wings of Hope, and tutored ESL students through the Parkway Area Adult Education and Literacy program.

Donations may be made to the Food Pantry of St Anthony's of Padua, the American Cancer Society, or The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.

Services: A private Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron and I will miss Diane. We had hoped to invite her to our new home when it was finished, which was only days away from completion. I had envisioned making a cocktail for her here, as I had many times before at the old place. We miss you Diane. Frank and Ron
Frank Maguire
Friend
October 3, 2021
Monique and Don Kenny
September 28, 2021
My condolences. May she rest in peace.
Mary Ann Harter
Family
September 28, 2021
My sympathy to all her family. Diane and I became friends through Life Long Learning. We would meet for lunch and often a movie. What a loss to all who new her. I will miss her.
Louise Lonsbury
September 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Chef Kelly Ross
Family
September 22, 2021
A very good and caring person, such a bless person, she truly was blessing to me ' Chef Kelly Ross
Chef Kelly Ross
Family
September 22, 2021
Diane was an exceptional member of the Kirkwood Train Station volunteers. She was always helping Amtrak passengers and visitors to Kirkwood, participated in the different committee groups, especially during the holidays. Diane will be greatly missed!
William Burckhalter
Friend
September 21, 2021
