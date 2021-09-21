Heigel, Diane Delores

Diane Heigel transitioned from this life on September 15, 2021, at her home in Kirkwood, surrounded by her family and her best friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Bernard Kilcullen, and brothers, Robert Kilcullen, and Bernard Kilcullen.

She is survived by: Three children; Brian (Susan) Heigel of Wildwood, MO; David (Kimberly) Heigel of Quebec, CA; and Stephanie Heigel (David) Tibbitts of Cayucos, CA and Jackson Hole, WY. Five grandchildren; Conrad (Dawn) Heigel , Ashley Heigel, Adam Heigel, Emily (Thomas) Swoboda, Hannah Poindexter (Aurthur) Ellis. Four great-grandchildren; Morgan, Taylor, and Liam Heigel, and Gabriella Diane Sanchez Heigel. A fifth great-grandchild will be born in January to Hannah and Aurthur Ellis. Brother, Thomas (Janet) Kilcullen. Sister-in-Law, Kathryn Kilcullen. Brother-in-Law, Wayne Heigel. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Diane graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and attended Washington University and Fontbonne College. She continued her education by attending classes at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Washington University.

Diane, known as DeDe to her family and friends, personified a life well-lived. She kept an open mind and a tolerant, youthful outlook. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until the end, which she faced with courage and dignity. She was devoted to her family more than anything else. She was a world traveler and took her young children on a coastal cruise from Vancouver to Juno. She took each of her grandchildren on trips of a lifetime to Disney World, Africa, Costa Rica, and Ireland. She followed her great-grandchildren's interests, which range from softball and soccer to music and robotics.

Diane was a talented floral designer and a master gardener. She served as president of Teleflora for the St Louis region. She was part owner of Tom Carr Florist, a family business purchased by her aunt, Genevieve Kilcullen, in 1927. Diane initiated a tradition of hiring refugees for training through the International Institute of St. Louis.

Diane had a great sense of style, a love of beauty, and an appreciation of the arts. She was co-owner of D.K. Lord, an up-scale gift shop and gallery for local artists.

Diane gave freely of her time. She volunteered at The Kirkwood Train Station, The St Louis Art Museum, St. Anthony's Food Pantry, and Wings of Hope, and tutored ESL students through the Parkway Area Adult Education and Literacy program.

Donations may be made to the Food Pantry of St Anthony's of Padua, the American Cancer Society, or The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.

Services: A private Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.