Kauffmann, Diane Joan

(Blust) 74, of St. Louis, MO passed peacefully on September 12, 2021. Daughter of the late Donald & Evelyn Blust; Sister of the late Barbara; Survived by daughters Michelle Patterson & Christine Kauffmann; Grandmother of Alec & Farrah Kauffmann & Taylor & Nicholas Patterson. She loved her family, friends & horses.

Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm @ John L. Ziegenhein & Sons located at 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Funeral Services will be on Monday, September 20 @ 10:00 am at Ziegenhein, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment following services to Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.