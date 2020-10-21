Turley, Diane Rowe

Diane Rowe Turley died September 20, 2020 after a spirited fight with pancreatic cancer. Diane was born March 26, 1972 and lived in Laurel, Md. until she went into the Army Reserves. She studied Czech and Slovak at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Ca. and then attended the University of Maryland, graduating with a degree in Asian Studies in 1995. She was elevated to Active Duty and stationed at MacDill AFB for 6 months, serving as an Intel Analyst for the Eastern European region. Her first job in her career as a network engineer was with an ISP named ACSI. Her last job was as a Senior Network Architect for Syniverse. She was well respected in her field and achieved the highest qualifications. She married Douglas Turley in 2002. She was very active in the community in Girl Scouts and many other community and school activities. She is survived by her husband Douglas Turley, her children Ben and Megan, her brother Michael Rowe (Jody) of Laurel, Md, and her sister Kathy Rowe of Bowie, Md. She was predeceased by her parents John and Carol Rowe of Bradenton, Fl. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.