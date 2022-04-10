Turner, S.S.N.D. Sister Diane Marie

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday April 7, 2022. Dear sister of Diane Briesacher and Robert Turner of Belleville Il. Our dear aunt, great aunt, friend, classmate, Sister in Religious Community and S.S.N.D. associate.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Notre Dame Motherhouse, 320 E. Ripa Ave, 63125) Wednesday April 12, from 10:30 a.m. until liturgy at 11:00 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. Seating is very limited. KUTIS CITY SERVICE