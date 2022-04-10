Bertels, Dolores Ann 'Dee'

(nee Duesing) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Bertels Sr. for 65 1/2 years; loving mother of William (Patricia) and the late David (surviving Sharon) and Joseph E. Jr. (surviving Peggy) Bertels; adoring grandmother of Christine (Scott) Wunder, Robert (Kelly) Bertels, Jennifer (Joe) LaPlant, Kayce (Jason), Katherine and Adam (Lan SaSa) Bertels; cherished great-grandmother of Mira, Isabella, Joseph, Abigail, Kaiya, Ren and Keijiro; dear sister of Marion (the late Norris) Davis; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to many.

Dee was a proud graduate and active alumni of Notre Dame High School, class of 1947.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.