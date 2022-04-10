Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores Ann "Dee" Bertels
ABOUT
Notre Dame High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bertels, Dolores Ann 'Dee'

(nee Duesing) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Bertels Sr. for 65 1/2 years; loving mother of William (Patricia) and the late David (surviving Sharon) and Joseph E. Jr. (surviving Peggy) Bertels; adoring grandmother of Christine (Scott) Wunder, Robert (Kelly) Bertels, Jennifer (Joe) LaPlant, Kayce (Jason), Katherine and Adam (Lan SaSa) Bertels; cherished great-grandmother of Mira, Isabella, Joseph, Abigail, Kaiya, Ren and Keijiro; dear sister of Marion (the late Norris) Davis; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to many.

Dee was a proud graduate and active alumni of Notre Dame High School, class of 1947.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.