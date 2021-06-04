Her journey's just begun: Don't think of her as gone away- her journey's just begun, life holds many facets- this Earth is only one... Just think of her as resting from the sorrows & the tears, in a place of warmth & comfort where there are no more days or years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away & think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched... for nothing loved is ever lost & she was loved so much! Thinking of you and wishing you the peace that comes from knowing the memory of the one you loved will shine forever. I will always have precious memories of your Mom- she was my friend & I'll miss her forever!

Rochelle Dalton Friend June 5, 2021