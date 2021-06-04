So deeply sorry for your loss your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Trish Insalaco
June 7, 2021
Delores was a truly kind and caring woman. I always enjoyed when I got to spend time with her. She will truly be missed
Julie Hermann
Other
June 7, 2021
She was the matriarch of the family. She welcomed so many people into her home that she made you feel like your family. We were all blessed to have met her. She was one of a kind.
Cynthia Walston Laux
Other
June 6, 2021
Bradford Family, You have our deepest sympathy at this loss of your mother. We are with you in thought and prayers. - Uncle Urban Schwartze - Nashville, TN
Uncle Urban Schwartze
Family
June 6, 2021
Her journey's just begun:
Don't think of her as gone away- her journey's just begun, life holds many facets- this Earth is only one...
Just think of her as resting from the sorrows & the tears, in a place of warmth & comfort where there are no more days or years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away & think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched... for nothing loved is ever lost & she was loved so much!
Thinking of you and wishing you the peace that comes from knowing the memory of the one you loved will shine forever. I will always have precious memories of your Mom- she was my friend & I'll miss her forever!
Rochelle Dalton
Friend
June 5, 2021
Bradford/Riggio Families - so very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful (and fun) woman. So glad you all have each other to lean on at this time.
Kathleen (Schindler) Miller
Family
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending hugs to you Manda.