Clark, Dolores Evelyn

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Denver Dudley Clark; loving mother of Diane (John) Lee, Denise (Tom) Anderson, Donna (Gary) Grubbs, Darice (Mike) Healey, Denver Dudley Clark, Jr. (Susan); grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 20.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 530 South Mason Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Humane Society of MO appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com