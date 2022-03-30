Menu
Dolores Evelyn Clark
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 31 2022
9:00a.m.
St. Anselm Catholic Church
Clark, Dolores Evelyn

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Denver Dudley Clark; loving mother of Diane (John) Lee, Denise (Tom) Anderson, Donna (Gary) Grubbs, Darice (Mike) Healey, Denver Dudley Clark, Jr. (Susan); grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 20.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 530 South Mason Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Humane Society of MO appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
