Dolores M. Clement
Clement, Dolores M.

99, passed peacefully in her home on Thurs., March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, George Frederick Clement. Dolores was a loving aunt to Vicki Clinton (Rexal), Steve Staack (Marsha), Pat Higgins (Terry) and Larry Thiemann; great-aunt to Ray Clinton, Tami Tate (Travis) and Jessica Clark (Matt); and great-great-aunt to Haley Tate, Dylan Tate, Brynn Clark and Brooke Clark. Very special thanks to the team of angels that cared for Dolores: Katie, Dulce, Erika and Sheily. Dolores' passions included her family, her parish family at St. Mary Magdalen Church, her many friends, assisting others - and her clubhouse on the Meramec River where all gathered.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, MO at 10 a.m. on Sat., March 27. Visitation will be available on Fri. evening March 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO and at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 9 a.m. Sat. prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St Mary Magdalen Church C.A.R.E. program.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2618 S. Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, MO
Dolores was always my role model, friend! She was always there to help me out in any situation!!! Her smile could warm your heart!!! I know you are an angel now ! Please look in on us and keep us on the right track!!! Until we meet again!!!! Love you!!!
Gregory and Pat ERDMANN
March 26, 2021
I considered my Aunt Dolores a role model. She was a very intelligent, caring, and compassionate women who who always had a positive attitude about everyone and all aspects of life. She radiated an positive aura that led people down a path to a better life when they followed her example. She was a great listener, practical advise giver, and a great wisdom giver and I will truly miss her.
Stephen Staack
March 22, 2021
