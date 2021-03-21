Clement, Dolores M.

99, passed peacefully in her home on Thurs., March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, George Frederick Clement. Dolores was a loving aunt to Vicki Clinton (Rexal), Steve Staack (Marsha), Pat Higgins (Terry) and Larry Thiemann; great-aunt to Ray Clinton, Tami Tate (Travis) and Jessica Clark (Matt); and great-great-aunt to Haley Tate, Dylan Tate, Brynn Clark and Brooke Clark. Very special thanks to the team of angels that cared for Dolores: Katie, Dulce, Erika and Sheily. Dolores' passions included her family, her parish family at St. Mary Magdalen Church, her many friends, assisting others - and her clubhouse on the Meramec River where all gathered.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, MO at 10 a.m. on Sat., March 27. Visitation will be available on Fri. evening March 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO and at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 9 a.m. Sat. prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St Mary Magdalen Church C.A.R.E. program.