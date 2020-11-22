Menu
Dolores Dell Fry

(nee Abraham), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald "Ron" D. Fry Sr. of 67 years; dearest mother of Ronald "Ron" D. (Nancy) Fry Jr., Debra (Daryl) Navo, Doug (Gwyn) Fry and Darryl (Patti) Fry; dear grandma of Angel Fry-Jackson, Lindsay (Matt) Sleet, Matthew (Katie) Navo and Cody Fry; great-grandma of Allie Beth Presley, Hunter Davis Presley, Evie Owens, Drake Tripp and Annalee Sleet; sister-in-law of Donald (the late Ann) Fry; dear friend of many.

Dolores was a volunteer, board member and President of the Christian Northeast Hospital Women's Auxiliary. She was the President from 1997 to 1999. She was a lifelong volunteer serving different organizations. Dolores was a member of St. Dismas Catholic Church for 64 years.

Services: Private Mass at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Rose Philippine Church, Disabled Veteran of America (DAV).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
