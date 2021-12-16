Grollman, Dolores Marjorie

December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Jerome W. Grollman and the late Myron Moss; dear mother and mother-in-law of Barbara Moss, Bette Hess (Julian), Patricia Moss and James Moss (Anne Offner); dear grandmother of Julie Hess (Joshua Saipe), Jennifer Hess (Jordan Himmel) and Abigail Moss; dear great-grandmother of Henrietta Saipe , Magnolia Saipe and Jamie Himmel; dear sister of the late Elaine Fox and the late Marilyn Katz. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Loving parent to the late Sara Grollman, Alan Grollman (Susan) and Lisa Grollman (Robert Ziemer); dear grandmother of Matthew Grollman, Scott Grollman (Ruthie), Lauren Ziemer and Martha Ziemer (Scott Sperling).

Dolores enjoyed the Muny, the St. Louis Symphony and attending classes at Life Long Learning.

Services: Visitation Thursday, December 16Th, 10:00 AM at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road at Woodsmill, followed by funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment private for family only. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE