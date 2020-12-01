Rizzo, Dolores M.

(nee Ribaudo) "Nonnie," entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Rizzo, Sr. Beloved mother of Mike (Julie) Rizzo, Chuck Rizzo and Maria Beckerle. Loving grandmother of Michael, Nick and Alexa Rizzo, and Olivia and Sophia Beckerle. Dear sister of Marie (the late John) English and the late Roland (Jenny) Ribaudo, Grace (Louis) Antinoro, Jimmy (Pat) Ribaudo and Josephine (Jake) Giunta. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church, 11011 Tesson Ferry Rd. (63123) from 9:00 am to the time of funeral service at 10:30 am Wed.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family burial. Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons