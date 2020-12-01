Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores M. Rizzo

Rizzo, Dolores M.

(nee Ribaudo) "Nonnie," entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Rizzo, Sr. Beloved mother of Mike (Julie) Rizzo, Chuck Rizzo and Maria Beckerle. Loving grandmother of Michael, Nick and Alexa Rizzo, and Olivia and Sophia Beckerle. Dear sister of Marie (the late John) English and the late Roland (Jenny) Ribaudo, Grace (Louis) Antinoro, Jimmy (Pat) Ribaudo and Josephine (Jake) Giunta. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church, 11011 Tesson Ferry Rd. (63123) from 9:00 am to the time of funeral service at 10:30 am Wed.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family burial. Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church
11011 Tesson Ferry Rd.
Dec
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church
11011 Tesson Ferry Rd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.