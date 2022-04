Martin, Dolores C.

passed peacefully at home 9/30/2021. She is survived by her six children, their spouses, thirteen grandchildren, & 17 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, friend, and a gift to everyone she met. Let her love of life, honesty, integrity, beauty, and elegance shine upon us and exemplify our angel on earth. In lieu of flowers, donations to your charity of choice. Mass, Mon., Oct. 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Ascension Catholic Church.