Taylor, Dolores

(nee Luntzer) asleep with Jesus on Friday, March, 18, 2022. Dolores enjoyed 90 years of God's blessings. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and the love of her life her husband, Gordon Taylor. She enjoyed being an adoring mom, grandma and great grandma. She was a friend to many.

Services: The family is planning a private funeral. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Taylor family may be shared at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.

Donations may be made in Dolores' honor to Zion Lutheran Church 12075 Dorsett Rd. Maryland Heights, MO 63043