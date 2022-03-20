Menu
Dolores Taylor
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Taylor, Dolores

(nee Luntzer) asleep with Jesus on Friday, March, 18, 2022. Dolores enjoyed 90 years of God's blessings. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and the love of her life her husband, Gordon Taylor. She enjoyed being an adoring mom, grandma and great grandma. She was a friend to many.

Services: The family is planning a private funeral. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Taylor family may be shared at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.

Donations may be made in Dolores' honor to Zion Lutheran Church 12075 Dorsett Rd. Maryland Heights, MO 63043


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Such a kind, generous, loving person. Memories created that we will hold in our hearts. Our thoughts and prays go out to her family.
Deborah & Joe Claussen
March 20, 2022
