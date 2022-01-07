Ullrich, Dolores

(nee Budde) died January 1, 2022, age 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Don. Dolores was a musician and music teacher. She was in the Deutschmeister Brass Band and director of the Letter Carriers Band of St. Louis. She is survived by her children, Ralph "Buzz" (Karen) Ullrich, Roy Ullrich, and Amy (Lilly Allison) Brinkley and two Grandchildren, Gretchen Ullrich and Damon Ullrich. Donations to the Alton Symphony Orchestra or ABOB are encouraged.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Upper Alton from 4:00 pm with a service at 7:30 pm. Burial will be private in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences and on-line guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com.