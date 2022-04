Vierling, Dolores

(nee Miloshewski) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Services: A visitation for Dolores will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at Hutchens Mortuary from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.