Perotti, Dominick James "Nick"

73, passed on Wednesday,

November 25, 2020 following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 14 yrs, Susan E Hurst; daughter Annette Koob of Wildwood, MO; son Steven Perotti of St Louis, MO; sister Carole (Pat) Maderia of Scottsdale, AZ; brother James Perotti of Lemay, MO; memories of brother Tony Perotti, formerly of St Louis, MO; sister Johanna (Gary) Klein of Ste. Genevieve, MO; sister Roxanne Danieli of St Louis, MO. He is the grandfather of Hailey Koob of Baltimore, MD; Clayton Koob of Gunnison, CO; Ashlyn Koob of Peoria, IL; & many extended family members and friends.

He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War in the Riverine Assault Force. He was charismatic, knew few strangers, was kind to everyone and loved to dance. From 1976 – 2001, he owned "Dominick's" barbershop in downtown St Louis, where he enjoyed the comaraderie of his staff, clientele and the city folk around him. For many years, he was active in the swing dance community, typically going dancing 3 or 4 times a week.

Services: A celebration of life event will be postponed until after the pandemic has subsided and we can safely celebrate as he would have wanted.