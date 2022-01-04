Peters, Don M.

Entered into rest on Friday, December 31, 2021. Beloved husband of Claire L. Peters (nee Losse); loving father of Bobby (Margarita), Lexi and Jessi Peters; cherished Papa to Amelia Tyson; dearest brother of Susan Shackelford; treasured uncle to Samantha (Jerold) Blankenship, Olivia Shackelford and many other nieces and nephews; friend to all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, January 7, 11:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.