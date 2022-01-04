Menu
Don M. Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Peters, Don M.

Entered into rest on Friday, December 31, 2021. Beloved husband of Claire L. Peters (nee Losse); loving father of Bobby (Margarita), Lexi and Jessi Peters; cherished Papa to Amelia Tyson; dearest brother of Susan Shackelford; treasured uncle to Samantha (Jerold) Blankenship, Olivia Shackelford and many other nieces and nephews; friend to all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, January 7, 11:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
7
Funeral
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
7
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
Mattis Rd, MO
