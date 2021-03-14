Menu
Donald F. Aubuchon

Aubuchon, Donald F.

of St. Charles, MO passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 86.

Loving son of the late Lambert and Dorothy Aubuchon and devoted husband of Rosemary Aubuchon (nee: Trupiano). Donald was also a dear brother in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Donald was employed with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for many years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

Services: A memorial mass will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 S 1st Capitol Dr, St Charles, MO 63303.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
15
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church
1424 S 1st Capitol Dr, St Charles, MO
Love, Kyle, Kayla, AJ and Ed
March 24, 2021
Hey was my cousin but felt more like my Big Brother
Gary Aubuchon
March 16, 2021
