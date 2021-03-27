Baum, Donald L.

age 82, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on April 6, 1938 to Eugene and Katherine Baum.

Donald was a graduate of Ritenour High School. Following graduation, he worked for McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. Don was an accomplished woodworker. He could build anything and loved working with his hands. Don also enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.

Donald is survived by the love of his life for 60 years, Eileen; his children, Cheryl (Todd), Don Jr. (Susan) and Brad (Paula); grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey (Ty), Karlee (Kyle), Colton, Taylor and Nathan; great-grandson, Jace; and brothers, Jerry (Terri) and Terry (Melissa). He will be missed by many other family members and friends. To share a memory visit www.newcomerstlouis.com