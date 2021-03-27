Menu
Donald L. Baum
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ritenour High School
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Saint Peters, MO

Baum, Donald L.

age 82, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on April 6, 1938 to Eugene and Katherine Baum.

Donald was a graduate of Ritenour High School. Following graduation, he worked for McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. Don was an accomplished woodworker. He could build anything and loved working with his hands. Don also enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.

Donald is survived by the love of his life for 60 years, Eileen; his children, Cheryl (Todd), Don Jr. (Susan) and Brad (Paula); grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey (Ty), Karlee (Kyle), Colton, Taylor and Nathan; great-grandson, Jace; and brothers, Jerry (Terri) and Terry (Melissa). He will be missed by many other family members and friends. To share a memory visit www.newcomerstlouis.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
