Donald J. Brussel Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Brussel, Sr., Donald J.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17th at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Aurora Brussel; dear father of Mark (Robin) Brussel, Jeff (Diane) Brussel and Donald Brussel, Jr.; loving grandfather of Becky (Tim) Roesch, the late Erica S. Brussel, Joseph H. Brussel III, Noah Brussel, Teresa (Mike) Herrell, Erin (John) Glarner and Jacob T. Brussel; dear great-grandfather of many, our uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph H. Brussel, Jr. and Cecelia Marie Brussel and godmother Joann Case.

Donald was a proud 61-year member of the St. Louis-Kansas City Regional Council of Carpenter's.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, December 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 23rd, 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, 6596 Smiley Ave. at Ivanhoe. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, donations in Donald's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church
6596 Smiley Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
LIFES GREATEST CHALLENGE Loss of your closest loved ones ! Witnessing the father and son relationship these two men had will certainly be life`s greatest challenge these types of relationships come with the greatest consequence but are certainly worth the journey The Men shared .... These two men certainly define honor loyalty honesty and many other words that every man would hope to be .. it was an honor to be your friend JIMMY SCAVATTA
JIM SCAVATTA
Friend
December 23, 2021
He will not be FORGOTEN! Sorry for your loss .
Keith &Linda Young
December 22, 2021
So many happy memories of Don He was quite a guy.
Karen Willey
December 21, 2021
