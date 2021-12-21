Brussel, Sr., Donald J.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17th at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Aurora Brussel; dear father of Mark (Robin) Brussel, Jeff (Diane) Brussel and Donald Brussel, Jr.; loving grandfather of Becky (Tim) Roesch, the late Erica S. Brussel, Joseph H. Brussel III, Noah Brussel, Teresa (Mike) Herrell, Erin (John) Glarner and Jacob T. Brussel; dear great-grandfather of many, our uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph H. Brussel, Jr. and Cecelia Marie Brussel and godmother Joann Case.

Donald was a proud 61-year member of the St. Louis-Kansas City Regional Council of Carpenter's.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, December 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 23rd, 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, 6596 Smiley Ave. at Ivanhoe. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, donations in Donald's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com