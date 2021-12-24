Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Raymond Carmody
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Carmody, Donald Raymond

of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 from cancer. Beloved husband for 57 years of Patricia Ann Carmody; loving father of G. Gregory Carmody, Stephen J. Carmody (Maria) and Jonathan D. Carmody (Cheri); dear grandfather of Justin, Mason and Carson; dear brother to John P. Carmody, M.D. (Lucy), William J. Carmody (Ellen), Mary Georgia Hodapp (Edward), Gerard T. Carmody (Suzanne) and James P. Carmody (Nannette); dear brother-in-law of Mary Weldon, John Weldon and the late James Weldon; dear uncle of 12 nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his father, George T. Carmody and mother, Mary E. Carmody.

Don graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory in 1960, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. In 2016, he was inducted into the Chaminade Sports Hall of Fame. Don received his Bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in 1964, where he met his cherished wife Pat, of Atlanta, Ga. After graduating from college, Don and Pat married that summer and moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Don attended the University of Missouri School of Law and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1967.

Don began his law career in the City Counselor's Office in St. Louis and later founded Carmody MacDonald P.C. in 1981. For many years, Don appeared on the list of Best Lawyers in America and in 2018, he received the inaugural ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Weekly. In the early 1980's, he received the St. Louis Grand Jury Good Citizenship Award for assisting police in apprehending a hit-and-run drunk driver who had struck a pedestrian.

Don was a dedicated and active member of the Catholic Church. He founded and ran the Annunziata Men's Bible Study group for 38 years and, in honor of his father-in-law, he introduced St. Vincent de Paul society to the parish. He also was a Knight Commander with Star of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and a member and Past President of Legatus.

In addition to his passion for faith and family, Don was an avid athlete. He continued his athletic and competitive pursuits, enjoying golf, tennis, bicycling, basketball, ping-pong, and bocce. He spent the last 55 years cheering on his sons and grandsons in their athletic endeavors.

Don's spirit and character endeared him to everyone he met. A sharp wit and keen sense of humor made him a favorite amongst those around him. With an affectionate touch, he had an affinity for bestowing nicknames on friends and family. His kind and gentle soul, coupled with his infinite wisdom and reason made him the rock of the family.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish (The Priory). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A reception with the family will be held following the interment. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63124 or to the charity of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I loved Donny, from the moment I met him in 1964 at MU Law School, to the times we had together with my father's firm, Sumner, Hanlon and Sumner, to the times he represented me in a business venture after that, to the times he helped people I sent to him who couldn't afford a fee or a full fee, to the times we had lunch together during the last few years when he tried to convince me that I could recover from being a recovering Catholic. I loved his optimism, his indomitable spirit and his strong Catholic faith. He was justifiably proud of the values of the law firm he had helped found. He was a good and decent man and I will miss him dearly. So will a lot of other people. My sincere condolences to all of the Carmody family. You should all be very proud of the life Donny lived.
Steve Hanlon
Friend
March 11, 2022
Dear Pat. Sharon and l wish My prayers and condolences are with Pat and Don´s family. He was my friend and I enjoyed our law firm at Summer Hanlon & Summer for many years. I will always miss all of my law friends especially Don & Leo McDonald who also recently passed away. Sorry I couldn´t attend Don´s funeral. I retired from my law practice one year age and Sharon and l moved our home in DesPeres to a Condo in Eureka, Mo. to be near our my four (healthy) children and eight grandchildren. My best wishes to all of you. Ed Vancil. 314-420-6399
Edward Charles Vancil
Work
January 16, 2022
My heart goes out to Don's family. Don was one of the best guys around: generous, kind and a true follower of Christ. I will be praying for him and the whole family.
Nancy Jackson
Friend
January 3, 2022
I know that the life that he lived had to have made Jesus Christ proud! I can hear the Holy Spirit of the lord say well done thy good and faithful servant!
Mestman family
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dons passing. He was one of a kind and was loved by all who knew him
Ed Campbell
December 28, 2021
Our condolences to the Carmody family on the passing of Don. He was a friend and, much more, an outstanding human being. Anyone who knew Don was blessed by his presence and by his persona. Heaven just gained a great one.
Bob and Phyllis Ring
Friend
December 27, 2021
Sending condolences to all of the Carmody family.
David Suden
December 27, 2021
Don was a truly honorable man who put his Christian faith into practice everyday. He conducted all of his relationships in the most professional manner while at the same time demonstrating true empathy for other people. He always offered words of encouragement to others, and with his great sense of humor lifted the hearts of many. I am grateful for his support of our efforts to promote and preserve Christian principles and family values in our state. I will miss this very kind-hearted man.
Joe Ortwerth
Friend
December 27, 2021
God bless Don's family.
David Wilmot
December 26, 2021
Peter B. Richardson
December 24, 2021
I was honored to work in the Chromally/pnc building with Don for decades. He always greeted me with Hey Kid and a friendly smile. He was one of the old timers who was a pleasure to ride on the elevator with. I know his legacy and kindness has been handed down to many people. I pray for your family and know he left you in good hands.
Dianne Scheetz
December 24, 2021
Pat, Greg, Steve and John, Mary Elaine and I send our deepest condolences. Don was always there to give me boost when things looked the darkest. As mentioned in the obit, he had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He and Pat were in our Renew group and were great additions, always bringing new bearing to the discussion. Although we didn't get together much recently, after our move to Wildwood, Don and Pat were always in our daily prayers. May our Lord and His Blessed Mother wrap their loving arms around Don and the family, now and forever.
Mike and Mary Elaine Suden
Friend
December 24, 2021
The Carmody´s represent all that is good and true about the values we all strive for. Don Carmody led that standard with respect and integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda and Phil Dembo
Other
December 24, 2021
Don´s office was next door to mine in Clayton in the mid- 1980´s. Any time I needed a laugh, I would walk into Carmody McDonald, sit down with Don and my day was immediately better. He was a great guy and great attorney. My sincere condolences to the entire Carmody family.
Joe Rechter- Manalapan, Florida
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results