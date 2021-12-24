Carmody, Donald Raymond

of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 from cancer. Beloved husband for 57 years of Patricia Ann Carmody; loving father of G. Gregory Carmody, Stephen J. Carmody (Maria) and Jonathan D. Carmody (Cheri); dear grandfather of Justin, Mason and Carson; dear brother to John P. Carmody, M.D. (Lucy), William J. Carmody (Ellen), Mary Georgia Hodapp (Edward), Gerard T. Carmody (Suzanne) and James P. Carmody (Nannette); dear brother-in-law of Mary Weldon, John Weldon and the late James Weldon; dear uncle of 12 nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his father, George T. Carmody and mother, Mary E. Carmody.

Don graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory in 1960, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. In 2016, he was inducted into the Chaminade Sports Hall of Fame. Don received his Bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in 1964, where he met his cherished wife Pat, of Atlanta, Ga. After graduating from college, Don and Pat married that summer and moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Don attended the University of Missouri School of Law and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1967.

Don began his law career in the City Counselor's Office in St. Louis and later founded Carmody MacDonald P.C. in 1981. For many years, Don appeared on the list of Best Lawyers in America and in 2018, he received the inaugural ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Weekly. In the early 1980's, he received the St. Louis Grand Jury Good Citizenship Award for assisting police in apprehending a hit-and-run drunk driver who had struck a pedestrian.

Don was a dedicated and active member of the Catholic Church. He founded and ran the Annunziata Men's Bible Study group for 38 years and, in honor of his father-in-law, he introduced St. Vincent de Paul society to the parish. He also was a Knight Commander with Star of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and a member and Past President of Legatus.

In addition to his passion for faith and family, Don was an avid athlete. He continued his athletic and competitive pursuits, enjoying golf, tennis, bicycling, basketball, ping-pong, and bocce. He spent the last 55 years cheering on his sons and grandsons in their athletic endeavors.

Don's spirit and character endeared him to everyone he met. A sharp wit and keen sense of humor made him a favorite amongst those around him. With an affectionate touch, he had an affinity for bestowing nicknames on friends and family. His kind and gentle soul, coupled with his infinite wisdom and reason made him the rock of the family.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish (The Priory). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A reception with the family will be held following the interment. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63124 or to the charity of one's choice.

