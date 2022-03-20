There are no words to describe the sadness we are feeling. There are no words to describe the impact Don had on both of our lives, both professionally and personally. There are no words to describe how much we will miss him. There are no words to describe how we are both better people for having known him. There are no words to describe how grateful we both are that we felt part of the "family". We offer hugs and prayers to the entire family, and know that we are always around to share all of the great memories that were built over many years.
With much love, Ron and Martha Kilpatrick
Family
March 22, 2022
Don’s generous smile and healthy laugh will forever be great memories. May his light shine and be a source of strength for all. Rest in paradise, Don.
Cynthia and Paris Wells
March 22, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
March 22, 2022
Linda, Sandy, Jeff and Family,
Grief is difficult for us all but will pass in time. Therefore, we will remember the good times. Don was a dear friend but more like family to us. Our special memories, travels and time together will always be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers are with you always. Rest in Peace Don! You will be remembered fondly!
Bill, Bik Ha Jennifer and Kat Wong
Bill Wong and Family
Friend
March 20, 2022
Thanks for the memories. Rest in piece my friend
Martin & Cindy Delgado
Friend
March 20, 2022
Linda/Jeff/Sandy, I am so sorry to hear of Don's passing. Don was an integral part of my career since 1991 until he retired in 2013. There are so many memories of his leadership throughout my career, as well as a person I could always call my friend. The business trips we all took with him were so memorable. He was the glue of our GE-CEG group and highly respected. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you in this time of sorrow. Rest in Peace and fly high Don!