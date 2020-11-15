Salzwedel, Donald D.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Donald is survived by his daughter Kelley (Jim) Salzwedel, son, Daniel Salzwedel, grandchildren, Brad Walker and Mary Claire Salzwedel, a great-grandson, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Donald retired from Laclede Gas Company after many years of dedicated service. Donald was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Service will follow at 11:00 am. Graveside service 2:30 pm Cedar Grove Cemetery, Salem, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com.