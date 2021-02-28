England, Donald A.

Veteran of World War II and retired district manager of Amoco Oil Company, died peacefully on February 25th, 2021 in Sunset Hills, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Alice "Pauline" Smith; his children Michael Rohn (Jan) England, Steven Mark (Adele) England, Timothy Kyle England, Laura Lynn (Robert) Ross, and Leslie Ann (Phillip) Thornburg; his grandchildren Joe, Jack, Tian, Will, Jacob, Eli, Patrick, Michael, Emily, Glenn, and Neil; and great-grandchildren Ava and Gus. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, June Strader England.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers in memory of Don England to: Sullivan Community Education Foundation, P.O. Box 462, Sullivan, Illinois, 61951. Celebration of life to be held at a future date.