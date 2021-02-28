Menu
Donald A. England

England, Donald A.

Veteran of World War II and retired district manager of Amoco Oil Company, died peacefully on February 25th, 2021 in Sunset Hills, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Alice "Pauline" Smith; his children Michael Rohn (Jan) England, Steven Mark (Adele) England, Timothy Kyle England, Laura Lynn (Robert) Ross, and Leslie Ann (Phillip) Thornburg; his grandchildren Joe, Jack, Tian, Will, Jacob, Eli, Patrick, Michael, Emily, Glenn, and Neil; and great-grandchildren Ava and Gus. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, June Strader England.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers in memory of Don England to: Sullivan Community Education Foundation, P.O. Box 462, Sullivan, Illinois, 61951. Celebration of life to be held at a future date.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
As a neighbor of Don and Pauline ,at the condo, I am sorry for your loss and pray for your comfort as you grieve his passing.
Dottie Devlin
March 8, 2021
Don was a fine gentlemen and a good neighbor. I was always impressed with the manner In which he cared for his wife "Pauline". Rest In Peace!
Mike Herzog
March 8, 2021
I've known Don for over 50 years. I worked with him as his assistant in the St. Louis Amoco market. He was the finest individual I ever had the pleasure of working for and after our retirements enjoyed lunch and talking over old times on a regular basis. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and I will miss him.
Joe Sineni
Coworker
March 8, 2021
I worked for Mr. England for a number of years as an Amoco employee. A very intelligent man and wonderful boss. He was always extremely fair and a pleasure to have as a supervisor.
Steve Smith
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family of this kind gentleman who will be fondly remembered by his Amoco family.
Mrs. Bob J. Leach
February 28, 2021
Jack
February 28, 2021
