Donald J. Floerke
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Floerke, Donald J.

Tues., April 5, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Judith Floerke; dearest brother of the late Bud Floerke; dear brother-in-law of Joan Floerke, Sandy and Quintin Hagen; cherished uncle of Ellen (Ryan) McGee, April (the late Nathan) Kasper, Mark (Becky) and Paul Hagen, Rhonda (the late David) Avery and Ron (Sandy) Hagen; special friend and the families of Sharon and Wayne Wentz, Terri and Mark Prange, Kirby and Sherry Crook, Tom and Karen Stuckmeyer, Nina Rieks and Bob Collis; dear great-uncle, great-great-uncle, great-great-great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Don was a member of Brentwood Optimist Club, a proud US Navy Veteran and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Muny.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery (Please honor Don by wearing your Cardinals gear). Memorials to a veteran's organization of one's choice appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
