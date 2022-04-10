Floerke, Donald J.

Tues., April 5, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Judith Floerke; dearest brother of the late Bud Floerke; dear brother-in-law of Joan Floerke, Sandy and Quintin Hagen; cherished uncle of Ellen (Ryan) McGee, April (the late Nathan) Kasper, Mark (Becky) and Paul Hagen, Rhonda (the late David) Avery and Ron (Sandy) Hagen; special friend and the families of Sharon and Wayne Wentz, Terri and Mark Prange, Kirby and Sherry Crook, Tom and Karen Stuckmeyer, Nina Rieks and Bob Collis; dear great-uncle, great-great-uncle, great-great-great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Don was a member of Brentwood Optimist Club, a proud US Navy Veteran and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Muny.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery (Please honor Don by wearing your Cardinals gear). Memorials to a veteran's organization of one's choice appreciated.