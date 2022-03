Goerke, Donald F.

90, Tues., Dec. 7, 2021. Husband of Phyllis Goerke (nee Cosby); father of Linda, Patricia, and Donald. Dear Grandfather of Abby. Services: Graveside Service, Mon., Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m. at New Bethlehem Cemetery, 9650 Bellefontaine Rd., 63137. A Buchholz Mortuary Service.