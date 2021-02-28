Grant, Donald Charles

Fortified with the Sacraments of The Holy Mother Church, peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Devoted and adoring husband for over 65 years of his surviving beloved Marlene Ann (nee D'Alto). He is also survived by his sons Brian (Jennifer), Brad (Becky), Barry (Amy), and Bill (Candace) all of St. Louis, MO. Preceded in death by his son Brett (Kathy). Loving and cherished Grandpa to Jason (Lauren), Kelly (Jameson Reddin), Kevin, Catie, Macey, Trevor, Emily, Zachary, Dominic, Ty, Valerie, Kassidy, Kendall, Roxy, and Brock. Proud Great-Grandpa to Charlie and Caroline. Admired and respected uncle and cousin, and a loyal and dedicated employer, colleague, classmate, and friend.

Donald was born on September 3, 1932, the only child of Harry E. and Suzanne M. Grant in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School in 1950, and was a two-sport letterman at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis in 1955, while he was an officer in the U.S. Army R.O.T.C. He continued his service and achieved the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as he began his career as a Structural Engineer at a private design firm in Clayton, MO. Donald was later employed by Standard Oil Company in Hammond, IN before he joined Grant Masonry Contracting, the business his father had founded in 1946. As a second-generation contractor, Donald was a Registered Professional Engineer that built the business to increased levels of commercial success that is celebrating its 75th-year and third-generation today. Hundreds of St. Louis area landmarks feature the skilled craftsmanship of the masons and laborers he employed; highlighted among them are the Missouri Botanical Garden, C.B.C. High School, Gateway Arch Museum, and the St. Louis Zoo.

Donald was a distinguished businessman, philanthropist, and a titan of his industry. He is a proud member of three Hall's of Fame; C.B.C High School, St. John Vianney High School, and the Mason Contractor's Association of America. He was also a trusted mentor and committed volunteer with numerous organizations, serving as President of the Mason Contractor's Association of America, President of the Mason Contractor's Association of St. Louis, and Chairman of the Masonry Institute of St. Louis. He also served on the boards of the International Masonry Institute, Bricklayers Local #1 Pension Fund, Construction Laborers Welfare Fund of St. Louis, C.B.C. High School, St. John Vianney High School, and Assumption Catholic Church. Donald was also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Engineers' Club of St. Louis, Midwest Masonry Research Foundation, and The Masonry Society. In 1999 he was recognized with the prestigious Lead Man Award by Mason Contractor's Association of America, in appreciation for his valuable and devoted service to the masonry industry. In 2015 Donald was the recipient of the Legacy Award from the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council, as someone who made a significant impact on the St. Louis construction community over many years. He generously donated his time and treasure to dozens of local charities, including his favorites The St. Louis Muny, Peter & Paul Community Services, and the educational institutions he and his family pridefully attended.

Above all, Donald was most appreciative of his family. He was a revered Father who dutifully raised his five sons with his wife Marlene. He faithfully attended mass every Sunday with his family, and instilled in them a strong foundation of Catholicism and the value of Catholic Education. He spent many hours at baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, and hockey rinks as a coach and volunteer. As a Grandfather, he was a proud and omnipresent cheerleader at every talent show, school play, sporting event, and dance recital. He had a passion for education and provided the guidance and resources to ensure his children and grandchildren could pursue their educational goals.

Donald led a blessed and exemplary life. He treasured spending time with friends, connecting with old classmates and colleagues, and always remained engaged with his business and family endeavors. He was an avid reader, sports fan, and conservationist who enjoyed gardening, golf, fishing, sharing his political and religious perspective, and spending time with family and friends at his lake house. Donald was the ideal patriarch, a pillar of strength who possessed a wealth of knowledge, humility, and influence. He will be truly missed by those who had the honor and privilege of knowing him and being a part of his life.

Services: The family will receive friends Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Kutis - Affton from 4:00pm until 9:00pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 8, 2021, 10:00am at Assumption-Mattese Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Peter & Paul Community Services, 2612 Wyoming St. St. Louis, MO 63118-2402.