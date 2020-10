Barlow, Donald J.

92, of Columbia, IL, died October 9, 2020. He had retired in 1998 as an investment advisor for A.G. Edwards & Co., St. Louis.

Services: Visitation will be Wed., Oct. 14, 2020, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. & Thur., Oct. 15, 2020, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be held Thur., Oct. 15, 2020, 11 a.m., Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Interment at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois.