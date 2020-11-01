Helbig, Donald Joseph

Age 86. Don was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Charles and Florence (Kingston) Helbig. He graduated from Cardinal Glennon College and was ordained as a Catholic priest after graduation from Kenrick Seminary. He was then stationed at St. Genevieve Parish in Southern MO for about three years. He transferred to Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis. He decided to specialize hospital work and transferred to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Washington, D.C. He became the Director of SEH National Catholic Chaplain Training Program. After several years, Don decided to change his career choice and left the priesthood.

He transferred to U.S. Army Material Command Headquarters, where he was retired as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff of Community and Family Activities. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service.

Don out-lived his two brothers, Charles and Glenn and their wives. He is survived by their six children, nieces and nephews, and their children. Don is also survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Joan (Talbott), their daughter Dana, and her husband Drew. He thought of his four grandchildren: Isabella, Severin, Augusta, and Elspeth as four of life's amazing gifts.

Don was loved by all who knew him for his kind and thoughtful nature. He had a delightful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed puns. As a consummate gentle man, Don always kept the interests and needs of others in mind. If you wish to make a memorial donation to his memory, please consider: "Mr. Holland's Opus," which provides musical instruments to high school bands and orchestras throughout the United States. Send to: 4370 Tujunda Ave #330, Studio City, CA 91604 or www.mho.org/donate.