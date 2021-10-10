Koehne, Donald E. "Don"

entered into rest, on Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon K. Koehne (nee Jones) for over 47 years. Loving father of Melissa Pongracz, Jennifer (Jacob Kitchener) Koehne, Tiffany (fiance' Jon Bequette) Koehne; cherished "Papaw" of Kenzie, Spencer, Samantha, Aiden, Parker, Sam, Emelia-Rose and his favorite granddogs Winnie, Shadow, Kamara, Godiva and ZuZu; dearest brother-in-law of Bob Jones and Mike (Arlene) Jones and brother of the late Janet Anderson and Steven (surviving Becky) Koehne; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Don was a proud retiree of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, October 12, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers greatly appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.