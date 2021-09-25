Krich, Donald

81, Beloved husband of Bonita Krich; dear son of the late Matthew and the late Anna Krich; devoted father of Brenda Krich and Jerry (the late Joan) Krich; loving grandfather, great-grandfather,

brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

US Army Veteran, volunteer firefighter for St. Peters, and a Teamsters union member for over 30 years. Donald was selfless, generous, a loyalist, and very humble. He was very proud of what he had and took care of his family. Donald was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorials to USO Wounded Warriors.

Services: Visitation Mon. 9/27 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., both at Baue-Cave Springs (3950 West Clay).

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.