Donald L. Bielawski
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Bielawski, Donald L.

82, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 9, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Lewis and Sophie (Pawlowski) Bielawski. Donald and Susan Moore were married Aug. 30, 1969. She survives. Donald served in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his service to the country he loved.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka of St. Louis. He enjoyed caving, camping and skiing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Loving survivors include his wife, Susan Bielawski of Cape Girardeau; children, Catherine (Steven) Gruver of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Richard (Rita) Bielawski of Maplewood, Minnesota, Shelly D. (Steve) Penny of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Steven (Theresa) Bielawski of Troy, Missouri and Mark (Lisa) Bielawski of Wardsville, Missouri; brother, Ronald (Pamela) Bielawski of Snohomish, Washington; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services: Graveside service with full military honors will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers memorial may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
, St. Louis, Missouri
Sending our heartfelt prayers and sympathy to Sue and the Bierlauski family. We were blessed to have Don & Sue as neighbors for many years. May you find comfort in knowing Don is in the loving arms of Jesus. May God bless you His peace in the days ahead. Sending our prayers, love and Sympathy, Tom, Carol & family
Carol rund
November 11, 2020