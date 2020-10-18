Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald L. Leeser

Leeser, Donald L.

87, passed away October 11, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Survivors include two children, Gregory Leeser and Angela (Gary) Randazzo; two grandchildren, Logan and Lydia; one brother, Charles (Virginia) Leeser. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from McDonnell Douglas. He was a member of the United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Betty, one brother Hudson, one sister Grace.

Services are private at Valhalla Chapel of Memories. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.