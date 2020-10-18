Leeser, Donald L.

87, passed away October 11, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Survivors include two children, Gregory Leeser and Angela (Gary) Randazzo; two grandchildren, Logan and Lydia; one brother, Charles (Virginia) Leeser. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from McDonnell Douglas. He was a member of the United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Betty, one brother Hudson, one sister Grace.

Services are private at Valhalla Chapel of Memories. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.