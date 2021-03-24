LaRose, Donald Edward

Donald E LaRose passed away with his family by his side on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda LaRose. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen LaRose, son Paul (Judith), daughter Julie (Tom) and son Dan (Diana), grandchildren Claire (Sam), Grace, Kate, Joe (Summer), Matt (Sarah), Amy, Ally, Sean and Steven (Tracie), great grandchildren Brayden, Collin and Sloane, sister Nancy Mueller, sister Alice Lubsch, brother Richard (Katherine) and brother Bernie (Sammye).

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, playing softball and basketball and coaching many teams with the St Joan of Arc sports program.

Services: A memorial service at St Joan of Arc Church will be planned in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joan of Arc Church