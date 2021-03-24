Menu
Donald Edward LaRose

LaRose, Donald Edward

Donald E LaRose passed away with his family by his side on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda LaRose. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen LaRose, son Paul (Judith), daughter Julie (Tom) and son Dan (Diana), grandchildren Claire (Sam), Grace, Kate, Joe (Summer), Matt (Sarah), Amy, Ally, Sean and Steven (Tracie), great grandchildren Brayden, Collin and Sloane, sister Nancy Mueller, sister Alice Lubsch, brother Richard (Katherine) and brother Bernie (Sammye).

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, playing softball and basketball and coaching many teams with the St Joan of Arc sports program.

Services: A memorial service at St Joan of Arc Church will be planned in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joan of Arc Church


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
My sympathy goes out to the LaRose family. Many great memories! Such a nice man! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Laura Ferrara Hoppe
April 16, 2021
My sympathies to the family.
Grace Migneco Barry
April 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Don's family. It has been many years since I saw or talked with Don. But, he made a lasting impression as we got to know each other while cooperating on multiple work projects. It was a pleasure and honor to know him.
Charles "Chuck" Payne
March 25, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Don. I have many memories of him and your family from gatherings when I was little.
Jean (Wehmueller) Bryan
March 24, 2021
To the LaRose Family - so sorry to hear of Mr. LaRose´s passing. I haven´t seen him for quite awhile, but know of him from years at SJA. Prayers for your family.
Mindy Grimm Clodius
March 24, 2021
I love you so much Uncle Don. I am so thankful for every conversation full of life lessons. I just wish for one more card game. Duck tape forever.
Lisa, niece
March 24, 2021
