Rapier, Major Donald Lavern USMC (Ret.)

On 12 Oct 2020, Major Donald Lavern Rapier USMC(Ret.) received orders to report to his new duty station. He was preceded by his father Grover Cleveland Raper, mother Della of Maud, Oklahoma. Along with brothers, Clarence Raper, Thedus, and Elvis. Donald born in Maud, Oklahoma on January 3, 1929. He is survived by his wife, the former Marie Ann Baldwin, from Berlin, his children Michael (Suzanne), Craig (Michelle), Karen (Nancy), and Todd, grandchildren Lucy and Andrew.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the USO of Missouri, Inc.

https://www.usomissouri.org/

Services: Visitation will be Saturday 17 October, 2020, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with services following at 3:00 PM at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St Louis, Mo 63123. Donald's wishes to be interred at Ft. Barrancas National Cemetery.