Long, Donald Cole

of St. Charles, died on June 12, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Peggy, Cherished father of Stan (Gail), grandfather to Sean, brother to Tommye Bishop and Brenda Vitale (Vince), preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, esp. Nina (Larry)Lipe and Linda Orr, and his special friend Verla Quoss. Donald was born in Paragould, Ark, and spent most of his life as a foreman at McDonnell Douglas. Donald was an avid fisherman, bowler, baseball fan, and past president of AARP, St. Ann. A kind, patient, and loving man who will be greatly missed. A special thanks to his sisters, Tommye and Brenda, and Janie Willman and Jerimiah Bishop for their care in his latter years

Services: Services will be private at a later date.