Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Cole Long

Long, Donald Cole

of St. Charles, died on June 12, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Peggy, Cherished father of Stan (Gail), grandfather to Sean, brother to Tommye Bishop and Brenda Vitale (Vince), preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, esp. Nina (Larry)Lipe and Linda Orr, and his special friend Verla Quoss. Donald was born in Paragould, Ark, and spent most of his life as a foreman at McDonnell Douglas. Donald was an avid fisherman, bowler, baseball fan, and past president of AARP, St. Ann. A kind, patient, and loving man who will be greatly missed. A special thanks to his sisters, Tommye and Brenda, and Janie Willman and Jerimiah Bishop for their care in his latter years

Services: Services will be private at a later date.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.