Molitor, Fr. Donald F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., March 3, 2021. Dear son of the late George and Margaret (nee Dinan) Molitor, dear brother of John "Jack" (the late Carolyn) Molitor, Mary (George) Mitchell, Margaret

"Peggy" (Michael) Lowry and the late Loyola "Sis" (the late Gene) Vondera, dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private visitation and memorial Mass will be held Sat., March 13 at Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4696 Notre Dame Ln., House Springs, MO 63051. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish YouTube channel via the parish website www.olqpmo.org. Fr. Molitor donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward priest formation at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary appreciated.

