Fr. Donald F. Molitor
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Molitor, Fr. Donald F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., March 3, 2021. Dear son of the late George and Margaret (nee Dinan) Molitor, dear brother of John "Jack" (the late Carolyn) Molitor, Mary (George) Mitchell, Margaret

"Peggy" (Michael) Lowry and the late Loyola "Sis" (the late Gene) Vondera, dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private visitation and memorial Mass will be held Sat., March 13 at Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4696 Notre Dame Ln., House Springs, MO 63051. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish YouTube channel via the parish website www.olqpmo.org. Fr. Molitor donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward priest formation at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4696 Notre Dame Ln, House Springs, MO
Mar
13
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4696 Notre Dame Ln, House Springs, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your cHb Family
March 11, 2021
The Circle
March 10, 2021
Father Don was a wonderful person.our prayers are with all of you
Bill and Mary hembrock
March 7, 2021
My deepest prayerful sympathy to the Molitor Family on Fr Don's passing! Besides his erudite knowledge and scholarship of church history that he generously shared with students like me, his wry sense of humor and pastoral insights made him.particularly memorable! May God grant him well-deserved Eternal Rest---and all of you consolation! Sincerely, Max Kaiser Jr KHS
Max Kaiser, Jr. KHS
March 7, 2021
In loving memory of a great Church History teacher during my time at Kenrick Seminary. His scholarship and kindness will always be remembered. I pray for the repose of his soul and for the comfort of his brother priests and familial loved ones in this time of loss.
Dcn. Allen Boedeker
March 7, 2021
