Merz, Donald O.

passed on Oct. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 yrs. to Virginia (nee Wallach; father and father-in-law of Stephen (Cheryl), Jeffrey, and Gail (Mark) Verbanaz; grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services: Visitation, Fri., Oct. 16, 2020, 9 a.m. till Mass 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1115 S. Florissant Rd., St. Louis, MO. Interment St. James Cemetery, Catawissa, MO.