I’m so sorry to see this. Your family always holds a special place in my memories.
Kathi Zinn
February 17, 2022
Dear Tamie, You have been through a lot with your dad but your dad knows all that you did for him and he is now in a better place. He is with you in spirit always. My condolences to you and your family for the loss of your father. My prayers are with all of you. Love, Karen
Karen Doerle
Friend
October 15, 2021
Dear Vicky and Steve, So sorry for your loss, God bless your father. Sincerely, Mark Walsh