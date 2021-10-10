Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Lee Paubel
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Paubel, Donald Lee

86, October 3, 2021. Memorial: Saturday, 10/16/21, Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin, 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, see Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Oct
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I’m so sorry to see this. Your family always holds a special place in my memories.
Kathi Zinn
February 17, 2022
Dear Tamie, You have been through a lot with your dad but your dad knows all that you did for him and he is now in a better place. He is with you in spirit always. My condolences to you and your family for the loss of your father. My prayers are with all of you. Love, Karen
Karen Doerle
Friend
October 15, 2021
Dear Vicky and Steve,
So sorry for your loss, God bless your father.
Sincerely,
Mark Walsh
Mark Walsh
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results