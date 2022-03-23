Menu
Donald Leo Quante
Quante, Donald Leo

Donald Leo Quante of St. Ann MO passed away suddenly on March 17th, 2022 at the age of 86.

His family and wife Judith "Judy" (nee Ferrari) of 14 years were by his side. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Barbara Quante (Taschler). Don was born March 5th, 1936 to the late Leo and Mildred Quante. Cherished father to Debbie (Brian) Stultz, Carrie (Vince) Hamm, Don (Shelia) Quante, Tom (Missy) Quante and dear brother to the late Dorothy Jean Meppiel.

Donald was a loving grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great-grandpa, treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law and a friend to many.

Donald's Celebration of Life will be April 6th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Presentation, Overland, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Presentation
Overland, MO
