Donald R. Doyle

Doyle, Donald R.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Janice Doyle (nee Stokes); loving father of Sara (Will) Underwood and Joshua (Theresa) Doyle; loving grandfather of Caleb, Carter, Aubrey, Kai, Quincie and Greyson; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, December 4, 10 a.m. until private family service at 11:30 a.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Dec
4
Service
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
