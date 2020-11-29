Doyle, Donald R.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Janice Doyle (nee Stokes); loving father of Sara (Will) Underwood and Joshua (Theresa) Doyle; loving grandfather of Caleb, Carter, Aubrey, Kai, Quincie and Greyson; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, December 4, 10 a.m. until private family service at 11:30 a.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.