Donald D. Roberts
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Roberts, Donald D.

passed on March 16, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1927 to Earl and Eva Roberts. He leaves his children, Donna Roberts, Diane (Ronald) Groezinger , Denis Roberts, Barbara Vanhorn, John Kluempers (Darlene Robinson) , and Mark (Dottie) Kluempers; daughter-in-law, Sharon Roberts; 11 grandchildren 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Donald was a true patriot, having served his country in both WWII and the Korean War. He worked as a typesetter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed volunteering his time to the St Louis Honor Flight and the local VFW by handing out poppies and collecting donations. Donald's zest for life in sense of humor will be missed by all.

Services: Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, in Chesterfield, MO. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers make donations out to either the Great St Louis Honor Flight or The Kaufman Fund. For more info, visit www.newcomerstlouis.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
