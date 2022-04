Scherrer, Donald J.

82, passed Sept 28, 2021. Survived by Sandra (Stueve), his wife of 58 years, daughters Suzanne (Randy Smith) and Valerie (Dan Williams). Long career of playing banjo across St. Louis and the US. Served in the US Army and Reserves. Celebration of Life will be held on Wed 10/6 from 4-8 pm at Heiligtag Funeral Home, Arnold, MO. Private burial will be at J.B. National Cemetery. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arnold-mo/donald-scherrer-10380983