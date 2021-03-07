Menu
Donald Silver

Dr. Silver was born October 19, 1929 in NY, N.Y. He completed his undergraduate, medical and residency programs at Duke University, and went on to be named Associate Professor of Surgery at Duke.

He served as W. Alton Jones Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the UMC Medical Center from 1975 to 1998.

Dr. Silver is survived by his wife Helen, and four children Elizabeth Smith of Norfolk, Don of Tapei, Taiwan, Stephanie Rich of St. Louis, and William of Chapel Hill, and their spouses. He also has seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
We share our sympathies with you.
Don and Cathy York
March 7, 2021
