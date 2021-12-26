Snelling, Donald L.

87, went into the arms of Jesus on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Brenda Snelling; Loving father of Denise Knight, Ronda Stever, Robin (Wes Verble) Gaston, Patty (Bob) Sanders and the late Pamela Cantrell. Father-in-law to Terry Cantrell; Cherished grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 10 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation on Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021 at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr. 63026 from 11-12:00 p.m. Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorials to First Baptist Church of Fenton appreciated.