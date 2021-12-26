Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. Snelling
FUNERAL HOME
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Fenton
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO

Snelling, Donald L.

87, went into the arms of Jesus on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Brenda Snelling; Loving father of Denise Knight, Ronda Stever, Robin (Wes Verble) Gaston, Patty (Bob) Sanders and the late Pamela Cantrell. Father-in-law to Terry Cantrell; Cherished grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 10 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation on Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021 at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr. 63026 from 11-12:00 p.m. Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorials to First Baptist Church of Fenton appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Fenton
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Dec
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Fenton
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Fenton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.