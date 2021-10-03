Zanone, Donald D.

On Friday, October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Zanone; dear father of Laura (Steven) Maedge, David (Brenda) Zanone and Kathleen (Zachary) Mills; loving grandfather of Ryan Maedge, Matthew Tustin, Kyle Zanone, and Charlize and Weston Mills; dear brother, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, October 6, 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to The Backstoppers. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.