Donald D. Zanone
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Zanone, Donald D.

On Friday, October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Zanone; dear father of Laura (Steven) Maedge, David (Brenda) Zanone and Kathleen (Zachary) Mills; loving grandfather of Ryan Maedge, Matthew Tustin, Kyle Zanone, and Charlize and Weston Mills; dear brother, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, October 6, 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to The Backstoppers. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
6
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will never forget you my dear cousin. I will never forget the times my family spent with you and Nancy. The love you and Nancy had was lovely and will always be remembered. Laura and David are wonderful and everyone is proud of them. You did a great job in such trying times. You will always be remembered and loved.
Linda Freeman
October 12, 2021
Almost forgot-Donald you passed on my birthday (Bob Pecher´s too) so each year I will remember you!
Liz Klutsarits
Work
October 3, 2021
Dave and Family, My condolences on the loss of your Father, Donald. Wayne Rosenthal
Wayne Rosenthal
Other
October 3, 2021
