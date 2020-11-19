Kientzle, Donna A.

(nee Buhrman) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., Nov. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Kientzle Jr; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robert C. Kientzle, III and Keith G. (Molly M.) Kientzle; dear grandmother of Rian K., Kaitlin M. and the late Mary Katherine Kientzle; dear sister and sister-in-law of Karen Adrienne and F. Nicholas (Maryann), Mark A. (Erna) and Kevin F. (Elaine) Kientzle; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: at ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., Nov. 21, 7 p.m.. Donations to SSM Hospice, Little Flower Parish or charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Saturday