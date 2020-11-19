Menu
Donna A. Kientzle
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020

Kientzle, Donna A.

(nee Buhrman) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., Nov. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Kientzle Jr; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robert C. Kientzle, III and Keith G. (Molly M.) Kientzle; dear grandmother of Rian K., Kaitlin M. and the late Mary Katherine Kientzle; dear sister and sister-in-law of Karen Adrienne and F. Nicholas (Maryann), Mark A. (Erna) and Kevin F. (Elaine) Kientzle; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: at ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., Nov. 21, 7 p.m.. Donations to SSM Hospice, Little Flower Parish or charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Saturday


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114
Nov
21
Service
7:00p.m.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114
