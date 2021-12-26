Colvin, Donna Joyce

(nee Taylor) Monday December 20, 2021. Beloved wife for 54 years of Joe Colvin; loving mother of Scott (Amee) Colvin, Amy (Sean) Devanny and Sara Colvin; dear grandmother of Corinne and Landon Colvin; dear sister of Sondra Bostic; dear aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial service Tuesday December 28, 3:00 PM at Green Trails United Methodist Church (14237 Ladue Rd. 63017). Livestream at www.umcgt.org. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Green Trails United Methodist Church appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.