Donna Joyce Colvin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Colvin, Donna Joyce

(nee Taylor) Monday December 20, 2021. Beloved wife for 54 years of Joe Colvin; loving mother of Scott (Amee) Colvin, Amy (Sean) Devanny and Sara Colvin; dear grandmother of Corinne and Landon Colvin; dear sister of Sondra Bostic; dear aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial service Tuesday December 28, 3:00 PM at Green Trails United Methodist Church (14237 Ladue Rd. 63017). Livestream at www.umcgt.org. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Green Trails United Methodist Church appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Green Trails United Methodist Church
14237 Ladue Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
So sorry for your loss. We were neighbors on Eddington years ago and remember Donna. She was a lovely person.
Judy Habert
December 28, 2021
